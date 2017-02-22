Skip to content
Is Bannon The Next Target Of DC Establishment?
We look into who the globalists want to go after next
The Alex Jones Show -
February 22, 2017
Comments
After taking down General Michael Flynn, who will be the next target of the DC establishment?
