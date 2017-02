Alex discusses the legality of a judge’s recent decision to block Trump’s travel ban.

Anti-Trump Judge Is Soros Minion



Howard Stern Is Attacking Trump



Stern claims Trump didn’t really want to win the election and lied to everyone to get in office.

Establishment Media Panics Over Trump Tweets



Media upset about not being able to control Trump’s messages to the American people.

How Parking Meters Track You



Alex Jones breaks down how some technology is used to track what you do and where you go.