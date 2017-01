Stunning video of anti-Trump riots, both before and after the election, show the modern leftist movement in America has become capable of shocking violence.

But could the left really attempt a violent revolution to overthrow the U.S. government and overturn the American way of life?

Not only could they, but they will try, according to Douglas V. Gibbs, who has appeared as a commentator on Fox News and is a radio talk-show host in Los Angeles.

Read more