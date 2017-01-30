Is the Universe Just a Vast Hologram?

The universe could be a “vast and complex hologram” and our perception of life in 3D may only be an illusion, according to a theory put forward by astrophysicists.

The theoretical physicists, who have been investigating irregularities in the cosmic microwave background (the “afterglow” of the Big Bang), say they have found substantial evidence to support the idea of a holographic universe.

And the researchers from the University of Southampton, working with colleagues in Canada and Italy, say there is as much evidence for this theory as for traditional explanations for these irregularities.

