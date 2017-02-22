Is Walking 10,000 Steps a Day Harmful?

Image Credits: ashokorg0/Pixabay.

Fitness bands that count the number of steps you do may do more harm than good, a leading computer scientist warned yesterday.

The activity trackers advise that people should rack up 10,000 steps a day.

But a lack of scientific research means that these claims have ‘no evidence base’ and could even be harmful, a leading scientist warned yesterday.

Dr Greg Hager, Professor of Computer Science at Johns Hopkins, told the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s annual meeting that trying to hit 10,000 steps for elderly people may be harmful.

Read More


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Maine and Florida Lobbying to Ban Candy and Soda for Foodstamp Recipients

Maine and Florida Lobbying to Ban Candy and Soda for Foodstamp Recipients

Health
Comments
Rambling Could Be an Early Sign of Alzheimer's

Rambling Could Be an Early Sign of Alzheimer’s

Health
Comments

Common Food Additive Can Interfere with Body’s Ability to Digest

Health
Comments

Majority of Ebola Cases Caused By a Handful of People

Health
Comments

Study Finds Obesity is Inherited

Health
Comments

Comments