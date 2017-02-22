Is Walking 10,000 Steps a Day Harmful?

Fitness bands that count the number of steps you do may do more harm than good, a leading computer scientist warned yesterday.

The activity trackers advise that people should rack up 10,000 steps a day.

But a lack of scientific research means that these claims have ‘no evidence base’ and could even be harmful, a leading scientist warned yesterday.

Dr Greg Hager, Professor of Computer Science at Johns Hopkins, told the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s annual meeting that trying to hit 10,000 steps for elderly people may be harmful.

