ISIS Boasts Muslims Born in U.S. Will Become 'Army of Conquest'

With the Islamic State’s stronghold over areas in Syria and Iraq quickly slipping, ISIS is now boasting that Muslims born in the United States will become an army of conquest and are “getting ready for the battle in their homeland”.

According to an article in the Spectator by BBC world affairs correspondent Paul Wood, “A document is circulating among Isis members through text messages and Twitter. Titled ‘The caliphate will not perish,’ it is a series of morale-boosting declarations by Isis leaders, living and dead.”

The document makes it clear that when ISIS loses its territory, which could happen in just weeks or months, a “virtual caliphate” will replace the physical one, with a new generation of jihadis inspired to continue the fight.

In the document, a member of the Isis Shura Council “boasts that Muslims born in the US will become an army of conquest,” according to Wood.

“They are getting ready for the battle in their homeland. Today the caliphate is in Iraq and Syria. Tomorrow, it will be in the White House,” asserts the ISIS council member.

Wood also spoke to Rolf Holmboe, a former Danish ambassador to Syria, who told him that nine out of ten Danish ISIS fighters (ethnic Danes and immigrants) have made it back into Denmark and that some “were being instructed to smuggle themselves back for operations”.

“There could obviously be an upsurge in terror attacks in Europe and in the western world as revenge for the fall of the caliphate,” Holmboe told Wood.

This clearly exonerates Donald Trump and his supporters who are concerned about jihadists using the refugee red carpet to smuggle themselves into the west to carry out deadly attacks.

As we reported back in 2015, an ISIS manifesto bragged about how the terror organization brags has exploited the refugee program to send jihadist sleeper cells to Europe since 2012

“No doubt, some of these refugees were undercover fighters of Al Qa’idah and the Islamic State,” the ISIS manifesto stated. “They were quick to take the opportunity of entering into the different countries of Europe (most probably as early as 2012).”

“All this was happening under the nose of the European intelligence services whose job during this time (2012) was only to prevent European Muslims from entering Syria. (This shows how quick the Islamic groups were in planning ahead. Years before Europe even knew where its Muslim citizens were going – experienced Islamic fighters had already found safety in Europe.)”

The document also revealed how Muslims were being radicalized inside Islamic ghettos that the left still refuses to acknowledge even exist despite ongoing riots and violent unrest in cities like Stockholm, Malmo and Paris.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.