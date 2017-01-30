ISIS Supporters Side With Anti-Trump Protesters Over Travel Ban

ISIS supporters have publicly echoed the concerns of anti-Trump protesters in angrily denouncing President Trump’s travel ban while also expressing encouragement at the left’s efforts to divide the country.

Communications obtained by Breitbart Jerusalem from a jihadist chat group feature numerous ISIS sympathizers regurgitating some of the same rhetoric as leftists on the travel ban.

“That Islam-hating Crusader prevents Muslims from entering America,” wrote ISIS supporter Abu Maslama. “That failed Nazi thinks that this will stop the mujahedeen from striking his country. Doesn’t he understand that his country will implode? When that happens, he’ll panic and backpedal on his Islam-hating policies.”

“The decisions made by that fool (Trump) will drag America and its supporters into a war against each other that will be sparked by the mujahedeen, who will take advantage of it to settle in,” wrote another jihadist, Omra Alfarouq, seemingly enthusiastic about the left’s efforts to divide America.

He continued; “The confrontations with the blacks that started under the donkey Obama will repeat itself, but this time in a much broader way among the Americans. And the Muslims will exploit these confrontations to strike in the heart of the infidel country.”

“We are at the end of times, and what times they are – the times of the oppressed mujahedeen on the face of the earth,” wrote another Islamist. “The wisdom of Allah will allow the mujahedeen and the oppressed to rise up and cut off the heads of Crusaders… and whoever supports them among those who falsely claim to be Muslim.”

Since the controversy erupted over Trump’s travel ban, many on the left have implied that the policy should be revoked because it might be offensive to terrorists.

Left-wing journalist India Knight even called for terrorists to assassinate Trump in a since deleted tweet.

Here's a screenshot for when @indiaknight deletes it and plays the victim. pic.twitter.com/vaZYaRKTo8 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 29, 2017

The fact that ISIS shares many of the same sentiments parroted by the left is unsurprising that the Islamists and regressive leftists are becoming increasingly familiar bedfellows.

As we reported earlier this month, an anti-Trump Antifa protester was caught on camera displaying a photo of an ISIS flag and an ISIS beheading video on his phone to intimidate Trump supporters.

In its own December 2015 manifesto, ISIS called for jihadists to start recruiting left-wing activists because they broadly share the same goals.

Entitled Black Flags from Rome, the December 2015 manifesto includes a section called European Muslims Allying With Left Wing Activists which states that jihadists and left-wingers “will start to work together in small cells of groups to fight and sabotage against the financial elite.”

As we highlighted in the video below, feminists at one anti-Trump protest in Berlin began chanting “Allahu Akbar” to express their solidarity with Islam, the most anti-woman ideology on earth.

The ant-Trump women’s march in Washington DC was also organized by Linda Sarsour, an Islamist with ties to Hamas who supports sharia law.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.