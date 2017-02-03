Islamic Advocates Celebrate Uber Quitting White House Panel Over Immigration Reform

Uber is getting love and praise from Islamic groups after announcing it has quit a White House economic advisory group to protest President Donald Trump’s popular new immigration reform.

“Sending out a statement of opposition isn’t enough when the President is attempting to criminalize and demonize an entire religion,” said the statement from an Islamic group called Muslim Advocates. “Immigrants and refugees are suffering … If [other] companies want to be on the right side of history and the right side of their customers, they’ll join Uber in stepping down from this council immediately.”

In January, Trump issued a popular policy order curbing the inflow of refugees from seven of 57 Islamic countries, and also announcing that officials will exclude would-be immigrants if they carry “hostile attitudes.” The excluded will be migrants who:

“…do not support the Constitution, or those who would place violent ideologies over American law … those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including “honor” killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own) or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation.”

