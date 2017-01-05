It's Happening: Tucker Carlson To Take Over Megyn Kelly’s Prime Time Slot

Following Megyn Kelly’s departure from Fox News, anchor Tucker Carlson will assume her 9pm prime time slot, the network has confirmed.

On Thursday, Fox News announced it would be rearranging its prime time lineup after it was revealed Kelly would be leaving the conservative network for NBC.

“In less than two months, Tucker has taken cable news by storm with his spirited interviews and consistently strong performance,” 21st Century Fox Executive Rupert Murdoch said. “Viewers have overwhelmingly responded to the show and we look forward to him being a part of Fox News’ powerful primetime line-up.”

Carlson will leave his current 7pm time slot following a rise in ratings in recent months after he broke out as one of the media’s and the network’s few outspoken supporters of President-elect Donald Trump.

“In recent weeks, the Carlson show hit #1 audience and demo with a mix of explosive interviews and hard-hitting topics,” reports Matt Drudge.

“Timing isn’t everything in the business,” Drudge adds, “it’s the only thing, and Carlson arrives just as the Trump presidency begins.”

Carlson’s knack for debating liberals has earned him respect from much of the Trump-supporting online community, where videos of his intense, often-humorous arguments are regularly shared and celebrated.

On the other hand, Megyn Kelly’s popularity among Trump supporters has been declining since her public spats with the president elect, stemming from the first US presidential debate where she served as a moderator.

Kelly congratulated Carlson on his new position in a tweet Thursday, saying she will be rooting for him:

Congratulations to my friend @TuckerCarlson on moving to the 9p slot at Fox! This is a great decision by FNC & I will be cheering him on! — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 5, 2017

Fox anchor Martha MacCallum will assume Tucker’s 7pm slot.

On a related note, Carlson’s was one of the only programs Wednesday to report on and air footage of the Facebook beating of a white Trump supporter by a group of black teens, as pointed out by Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson.

