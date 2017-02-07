‘It’s not OUR fault!’ Eurocrat Dodges Blame for Greek Crisis and Says Euro 'GREAT SUCCESS'

A DEFIANT eurocrat today launched an extraordinary defence of the struggling euro, describing the project as a “clear success” and insisting it is not responsible for the Greek crisis.

In a jaw-dropping interview which is bound to infuriate Greek voters European Central Bank (ECB) board member Benoit Coeuré effectively washed Brussels’ hands of the country’s desperate situation.

He insisted that Greece’s economic problems are “not related to its euro membership” and defended the EU’s decision to admit the country into the single currency which has been heavily criticised.

Frenchman Mr Coeuré also contentiously claimed that the euro has brought the greatest benefit for low income families, a statement which may stick in the throat of southern Europe’s tens of millions of young unemployed.

