Ivanka Trump Tops Amazon Sales Charts Amid Nordstrom’s Ban

Ivanka Trump’s clothing line is rocketing to the top of Amazon sales charts, negating the effect of Nordstrom’s and other retailers pulling her products from store shelves.

The Ivanka Trump Eau de Parfum Spray For Women is the #1 fragrance for women:

The Ivanka Trump Women’s Kayden4 Dress Pump reached #3 in women’s pumps:

And the Ivanka Trump Women’s Tummy Control Midi Skirt is #5 in women’s Wear to Work clothing:

Overall, Ivanka Trump products typically dominate the top 20 of their appropriate categories on Amazon, which highlights the lack of influence brick-and-mortar stores wield in the political arena.

On Friday, Burlington announced it was yanking all of Ivanka’s products it sells on-line.

The retailer did not publicly comment on the matter, and it’s likely, although unconfirmed, that Burlington was phasing out Trump products at its physical stores.

Earlier in the month Nordstrom’s announced it was severing ties with Ivanka Trump due to “poor sales,” but an industry expert said that was likely a complete lie to cover up the political agenda behind the move.

“This is a classic example of a retailer making a decision based on their fear of standing up to political pressure – even on a limited scale,” the expert told Breitbart on the condition of anonymity. “It was clear from their actions since last fall that Nordstrom would prefer to sell out to loud liberal groups who weren’t even regular Nordstrom consumers, just to avoid controversy.”

“…Insiders know how stores can easily play games with placement of merchandise and other ways to lower numbers, and its very possible Nordstrom’s did that here to cover themselves.”

An internal memo given to Nordstrom’s employees suggests that was the case:

Last Friday an executive order was signed by the President of the United States related to immigration. This subject is one we’re watching closely — our family’s heritage, the company’s roots, and the diverse employees and customers we serve are top of mind. When John W. Nordstrom came to the U.S. as an immigrant, he was given opportunities that allowed him to find a more prosperous and happy life. In so many ways, our humble beginnings and the work ethic and gratitude that goes with it helped shape the culture of our company to this day.

Similarly, Sears and K-Mart also dropped Trump-related products from their online stores.

