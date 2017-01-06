Ivanka Trump's Crazed Harasser Confronted By Fox News On-Air

A man who harassed Ivanka Trump on a JetBlue flight was tight-lipped when confronted about his actions, according to a report airing this week.

“You harassed a woman with her baby on a flight. You proud of that?” Fox News’ Jesse Watters asks the man, according to a clip of the exchange that aired Thursday night on the network.

The report doesn’t name the man, who hid his face under a bright red parka, but on the Dec. 22 flight, Trump was berated by Brooklyn lawyer Dan Goldstein, who was booted from the plane, along with his Hunter College professor hubby, Matthew Lasner on a Dec. 22 JetBlue flight.

