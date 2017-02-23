James O’Keefe Offers $10,000 Awards for Evidence of ‘media malfeasance’

Conservative sleuth James O’Keefe is ramping up his effort to take down the mainstream media by enlisting the help of ordinary citizens to go undercover and expose wrongdoing in newsrooms around the country.

The Project Veritas leader announced he will give $10,000 to anyone who brings him evidence of “corruption, malfeasance and wrongdoing” in the press.

“If you have hidden audio recordings, videotapes or documents inside of a newsroom or media institution, and the material is good enough, I will pay you $10,000,” Mr. O’Keefe says in the video set to be released on Thursday.

The announcement of the award coincides with the first release of the “CNN Tapes” project, for which Project Veritas is uploading 119 hours of audio recordings taken by an anonymous source within the cable network’s Atlanta headquarters.

