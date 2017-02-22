James O’Keefe Threatens To Release ‘Hundreds Of Hours’ Of Leaked Newsroom Footage Soon

Conservative provocateur James O’Keefe III said on Tuesday that he will soon release “hundreds of hours” of unaired footage secreted out of a major news organization.

The footage could come as early as Thursday, he told Fox News host Sean Hannity during a radio interview. The footage was provided to him, O’Keefe said, by people inside the network.

After the radio interview was recorded, HuffPost asked if O’Keefe would be releasing footage from multiple newsrooms or just one. “One corporation, multiple newsrooms,” he said.

O’Keefe wouldn’t divulge which particular network would be hit, but said it was one President Donald Trump has spent much time talking about recently. “It’s the one he’s always targeting,” O’Keefe said.

That would seem to suggest CNN. Trump has been on a tear against the network since it revealed the existence of an allegedly embarrassing dossier that intelligence agencies were investigating.

