Japanese Space-Junk Experiment Fails

A Japanese cargo craft fell back to Earth Sunday (Feb. 5) after delivering supplies to the International Space Station (ISS) and attempting a novel space-junk experiment.

The spacecraft, named HTV-6, arrived at the space station in December filled with 5 tons of food, water, clothes, science experiments and other gear. It intentionally burned up in Earth’s atmosphere at 10:06 a.m. EST on Sunday (12:06 a.m. Japan StandardTime), according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. The HTV-6 spent 45 days docked at the station’s Harmony module while Expedition 50 crewmembers unloaded the cargo and filled the empty space with nonrecyclable trash.

On Sunday, the spacecraft and all that rubbish was incinerated in Earth’s atmosphere as HTV-6 made a controlled deorbit, safely plunging down over the Pacific Ocean.

