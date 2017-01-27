Jerry Seinfeld Stirs Controversy After 'Black’s Life Matters' Joke

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is facing backlash online after tweeting a joke Friday referencing the Black Lives Matter movement.

While announcing fellow comedian Lewis Black as the next guest on his web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Seinfeld jokingly tweeted that “Black’s life matters.”

Several verified Twitter accounts immediately attacked Seinfeld over the pun, alleging that such humor was in bad taste and off the limits.

Caille Millner, a San Francisco Chronicle columnist & editorial writer, called the joke a “bad tweet.”

Kevin T. Porter, a self-described “patriarchy toppler” and comedian, also expressed outrage.

Stand up comedian Matt Donaher even complained that the tweet was not politically correct.

Fans of Seinfeld on the other hand defended the comedian against what they saw as “fake outrage.”

Seinfeld, who has repeatedly criticized political correctness in comedy, has neither removed the tweet or addressed complaints.

During an appearance on ESPN Radio’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” in 2015, the comedian revealed he avoided performing at college campuses because they’d become “so PC.”

“I don’t play colleges but I hear a lot of people tell me, ‘Don’t go near colleges, they’re so pc,’” he said.

Using his 14-year-old daughter as an example at the time, the Seinfeld star also bemoaned what he described as a politically correct-obsessed youth.

“My daughter’s 14. My wife says to her, ‘Well, you know, in the next couple of years, I think maybe you’re going to want to hang around the city more on the weekends so you can see boys.’ You know, my daughter says, ‘That’s sexist,’” he said.

“They just want to use these words. ‘That’s racist. That’s sexist. That’s prejudice.’ They don’t even know what they’re talking about.”

During a 2014 interview with Buzzfeed Seinfeld made similar comments after being confronted about the number of “white males” on his aforementioned web series.

Watch: Jerry Seinfeld Is Tired of Political Correctness


