John Kerry to Skip Trump Inauguration

Secretary of State John Kerry won’t be attending President-elect Trump’s inauguration on Friday, according to the State Department.

“The secretary will not attend the inauguration,” a State Department official told the Washington Examiner.

The official had no comment on why Kerry wouldn’t attend.

Like many other Cabinet and senior-level Obama administration officials, Kerry has been working with the incoming Trump team to ensure a smooth transition to a new government, even if he isn’t a supporter of Trump’s agenda.

