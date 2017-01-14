John Lewis: I Refuse To Accept Election Result Rigged By Russia [VIDEO]

Democratic Rep. John Lewis said he does not see Donald Trump as a legitimate president on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” saying a Russian “conspiracy” to help him win invalidated the result.

“I believe in forgiveness, I believe in trying to work with people,” he told Chuck Todd in an interview clip published Friday, when asked whether he would “forge” a relationship with Trump. “It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be very difficult. I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president.”

WATCH:

“I think the Russians participated in helping get this man elected,” he added. “And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. I don’t plan to attend inauguration. It will be the first one that I miss since I’ve been in the Congress. You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong.”

“I think there was a conspiracy on the part of the Russians and others to help him get elected,” Lewis added. “That’s not right. That’s not fair. That’s not the open democratic process.”

