The regressive left has declared war on fun.

According to leftists, if you make jokes about Nazis that makes you a Nazi.

In reality, this is just the latest insidious effort to impose Internet censorship on anyone who dares voice a politically incorrect thought crime.

Please share this important video! https://youtu.be/07Vq7yjIHYM

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.