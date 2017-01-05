Jon Corzine to Pay $5 Million for Role in Collapse of MF Global

Former New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine will pay $5 million to end a U.S. regulator’s lawsuit in the aftermath of the 2011 collapse of commodities brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd., the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Thursday.

Mr. Corzine, who was chief executive of MF Global and had previously held the same role with Goldman Sachs Group Inc., is largely barred from trading client money in commodities and others assets regulated by the commission as he can’t register with the body. He could still trade some futures if the amount falls under certain thresholds. He is also prohibited from using insurance proceeds to pay the penalty.

In a statement, Mr. Corzine said he accepted responsibility for the company’s failure and is pleased to have reached a settlement.

MF Global collapsed in 2011 after a series of big bets on European bonds during a volatile stretch for the markets alarmed investors and raised questions from regulators. The investment strategy was championed by Mr. Corzine, who rose through the ranks as a bond trader at Goldman.