Journalist Forced to Leave Migrant Suburb in Sweden After Being Followed by Masked Men

A journalist investigating Donald Trump’s assertion that Sweden has huge problems with immigration was told to leave a migrant suburb in Stockholm by police after he was confronted and followed by masked men.

For the past week, reporter Tim Pool has been conducting interviews and visiting Sweden’s migrant suburbs in a bid to get an accurate picture of what is happening.

Having left Malmo, Pool traveled to Rinkeby, the scene of last week’s riots when cars were set ablaze and journalists, shopkeepers and police officers were attacked.

“We weren’t filming anyone, we were just talking to police. They started getting nervous as men started masking up around us,” tweeted Pool.

We weren't filming anyone, we were just talking to police. They started getting nervous as men started masking up around us. pic.twitter.com/FVAXHrtJtK — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 1, 2017

The men began “staring” at Pool and talking to each other, he adds.

“The police started getting scared and and very calmly and quietly said it would be smart if you were to leave right now. He told me to look around at what the people were doing,” said Pool.

In Rinkeby, 2:30 PM, several men started masking up and following us. Police told us to leave and had to escort us to our car. pic.twitter.com/Tgm2eCSIaj — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 1, 2017

Pool was followed out of the area by police after being told, “If we make an arrest right now there could be 50 people here in minutes with stones.”

“As we were walking out people started following us. The police escorted us to our car and we left. We had one small camera that we weren’t pointing at anyone,” said Pool.

“The men thought that we were Swedish press. As we were leaving they started yelling things us,” Pool subsequently tweeted.

The men thought that we were Swedish press. As we were leaving they started yelling things us. — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 1, 2017

“Honestly, I thought we would be totally safe to go in there and ask people what life was like, I really didn’t expect that to happen,” he concluded.

The incident contradicts claims made by leftists in the aftermath of Trump’s comments, including a Salon.com article today, that Swedish migrant suburbs are safe and that no-go areas don’t exist.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.