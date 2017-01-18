Journalists Warned to Prepare For Ferguson-Style Riots During Trump Inauguration

Reporters covering the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington DC on Friday have been warned that they need to prepare for riots and possible physical attacks by anti-Trump protesters.

The National Press Photographers Association has issued guidelines to journalists that virtually mirror those sent out during the Ferguson riots in 2014.

Reporters are advised to “maintain situational awareness” and have “an exit plan in case the situation becomes hostile”.

The group also emphasizes that journalists should “move toward the nearest police officer under the assumption that they could protect you from hostile or violent protesters.”

The tone of the warning clearly indicates that anti-Trump rioters are being treated as a bigger physical threat to journalists than overbearing police officers.

Reporters are also told to “openly display press credentials and dress in a professional manner” in order to avoid attacks by anti-Trump protesters.

The Committee to Protect Journalists also released a safety advisory last week urging reporters to “work in pairs,” “plan out an emergency exit” and “document any aggression toward yourself or colleagues”.

Thousands of far-left demonstrators are expected to descend on DC to protest Trump’s inauguration, with some threatening violent civil unrest.

Agitators are openly calling for “chaos” in a bid to shut down the inauguration and create the impression that Trump’s presidency is illegitimate, but opposition groups like Bikers For Trump have vowed to form a “wall of meat” to prevent them from doing so.

Earlier this week, Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe exposed how organizers behind the #DisruptJ20 movement were also planning direct attacks on Trump supporters attending inauguration events.

