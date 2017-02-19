Juanita Broaddrick To Chelsea Clinton: Your Father Is ‘Horrifying, Sick And Awful’

Juanita Broaddrick told Chelsea Clinton that her father is “horrifying, sick and awful.”

“I need a thesaurus,” Clinton tweeted this week with a link to a story about an illegal immigrant who was detained while trying to obtain a protective order against her domestic abuser. “What’s another word for horrifying? Sick? Awful? Running out of adjectives these days that mean unconscionably terrible.”

Broaddrick — the Arkansas woman who claims Bill Clinton raped her in 1978 — responded, “Well, since you asked, Here’s my definition of horrifying, sick & awful. Answer: Your father, Bill Clinton.”

Though Broaddrick later claimed that Clinton deleted her tweet, it was still up when this article was posted.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Up to 2 million non-citizens illegally registered to vote in the US

Up to 2 million non-citizens illegally registered to vote in the US

U.S. News
Comments
Social media users troll Trump over Sweden incident

Social media users troll Trump over Sweden incident

U.S. News
Comments

Leftists and Establishment Conservatives Freak Out Over MILO CPAC Speech

U.S. News
Comments

Jay Sekulow: Obama Should Be “Held Accountable” For The “Soft Coup” Against Trump

U.S. News
Comments

The Washington Post Takes Russian Government Money

U.S. News
Comments

Comments