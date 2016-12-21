NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Metallica Frontman: I Escaped California Over 'Elitist' Progressives

Metallica Frontman: I Escaped California Over ‘Elitist’ Progressives

U.S. News
Comments
Epic Montage Video Illustrates How Badly the Media Failed in 2016

Epic Montage Video Illustrates How Badly the Media Failed in 2016

U.S. News
Comments

Assassination of Russian Ambassador Justified, Liberal Journalist Says

U.S. News
Comments

Court Releases Search Warrant in Clinton Email Probe

U.S. News
Comments

Families of Orlando Nightclub Shooting Victims Sue Facebook, Twitter and Google

U.S. News
Comments

Comments