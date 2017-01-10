Judge Napolitano: FBI’s Latest Hillary Dump Is ‘The Smoking Gun If There Ever Was One’

Judge Andrew Napolitano told Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs Monday night that the latest batch of documents released by the F.B.I. represents the “smoking gun” in the case against Hillary Clinton.

“The questions arise, why weren’t they released?” Dobbs first asked Napolitano. “Why did the FBI director have such a struggle — a hamlet act — that persisted over a number of months?”

“This evidence, makes it clear, his last judgment on the matter of prosecution was utterly in error, does it not?”

“You’re absolutely correct,” Napolitano responded. “This is the smoking gun if ever there was one.”

FLASHBACK: Check out this 2010 interview with Judge Napolitano on the Alex Jones Show:


