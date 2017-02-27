Judge Orders California To Release Papers Discussing Risk Of Cellphone Use

California could have to hand over some documents on cellphone use it tried to keep under wraps.

On Friday, a Superior Court judge ordered the state to release papers discussing the possible risks of long-term cellphone use.

The documents were written by the state’s Environmental Health Investigations branch and are believed to contain cellphone radiation warnings and recommendations for public use.

But the state refused to hand them over when requested by a director at University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health.

