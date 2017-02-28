Judicial Official Let Illegal Immigrant Elude Agents, Says Oregon's Top Federal Prosecutor

The U.S. attorney for Oregon last week briefed more than a dozen Multnomah County judges about a judicial referee who apparently helped an illegal immigrant elude federal immigration agents waiting for him outside of a courtroom.

The incident took place Jan. 27 at the county Justice Center — the same day President Donald Trump signed an executive order on immigration, said U.S. Attorney Billy Williams.

He said two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents used “public sources” to track the whereabouts of someone in the country illegally who was being arraigned on an impaired driving accusation.

He said the federal government has long viewed illegal immigrants facing impaired driving accusations and other charges a priority for deportation.

