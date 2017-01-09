Judicial Watch Goes After ‘Another Corrupt Politician — Eric Holder’

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

Judicial Watch filed a records request with the California State Legislature on Monday regarding the recent hiring of former United States Attorney General Eric Holder to help the state resist President-elect Donald Trump.

Holder’s firm, Covington & Burlingt, was hired last week to serve as “outside counsel” to the legislature.

Judicial Watch’s filing targets “all contracts between the California Legislature and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder Jr. or Covington and Burling,” in addition to “all communications between the California Legislature and former U. S. Attorney General Eric Holder Jr. or Covington and Burling about the Legislature’s retention of Holder and/or Covington and Burling.”

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton called Monday’s “records request” an effort to “expose how California state legislators are wasting tax dollars to take care of another corrupt politician – Eric Holder – under the guise of resisting the rule of law on immigration and other matters.”

