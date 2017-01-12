Justice Dept. Probes FBI, DOJ Actions During Presidential Campaign

In a likely attempt by President Obama to distance himself from Hillary Clinton’s defeat, the Justice Dept. is probing the actions of the FBI and its own staff regarding Clinton’s numerous scandals leading up to the election.

The probe will focus on FBI Director James Comey’s decision to reopen the investigation into Clinton’s misuse of classified emails.

Comey said he reopened the investigation on Oct. 28 after the FBI discovered new Clinton emails saved on Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s laptop while the agency was investigating her then-husband, Anthony Weiner, over child sex allegations.

Democrats have since claimed the announcement derailed Clinton’s chances at the presidency, and it appears Obama is taking advantage of the anger to deflect blame from himself over the Democrats losing the White House.

Obama will leave office next week, so the best the investigation can do is salvage what remains of his legacy.

DOJ Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz released the following:

In response to requests from numerous Chairmen and Ranking Members of Congressional oversight committees, various organizations, and members of the public, the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) will initiate a review of allegations regarding certain actions by the Department of Justice (Department) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in advance of the 2016 election.

Cognizant of the scope of the OIG’s jurisdiction under Section 8E of the Inspector General Act, the review will examine the following issues:

Allegations that Department or FBI policies or procedures were not followed in connection with, or in actions leading up to or related to, the FBI Director’s public announcement on July 5, 2016, and the Director’s letters to Congress on October 28 and November 6, 2016, and that certain underlying investigative decisions were based on improper considerations;

Allegations the FBI Deputy Director should have been recused from participating in certain investigative matters;

Allegations that the Department’s Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs improperly disclosed non-public information to the Clinton campaign and/or should have been recused from participating in certain matters;

Allegations that Department and FBI employees improperly disclosed non-public information; and

Allegations that decisions regarding the timing of the FBI’s release of certain Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents on October 30 and November 1, 2016, and the use of a Twitter account to publicize same, were influenced by improper considerations.

The review will not substitute the OIG’s judgment for the judgments made by the FBI or the Department regarding the substantive merits of investigative or prosecutive decisions.

Finally, if circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider including other issues that may arise during the course of the review.

