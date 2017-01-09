Justices Skeptical Over Colo. Refusal to Refund Court Fees

Image Credits: Joe Ravi, Wikimedia Commons.

The Supreme Court is raising serious doubts about Colorado’s practice of not refunding court fees and other costs to people who are convicted of crimes but later exonerated.

Most justices hearing arguments in the case on Monday seemed concerned that refusing to refund the money violates due process rights.

The case involves two people whose convictions for sexual offenses were later thrown out. One paid about $700 in court fees and victim restitution while the other paid more than $4,400 in similar costs.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

58% of Americans Say Repealing Obamacare Important to Health Care Reform

58% of Americans Say Repealing Obamacare Important to Health Care Reform

Government
Comments
The Liberal Mind Crashes and Burns

The Liberal Mind Crashes and Burns

Government
Comments

ASSANGE: Obama Administration Destroying Public Records ‘now’

Government
Comments

Have Gun, Will Travel: Groups Push for States to Honor Concealed-carry Laws

Government
Comments

Judicial Watch Goes After ‘Another Corrupt Politician — Eric Holder’

Government
Comments

Comments