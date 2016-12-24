Katy Perry Purchasing 'Black Lives Matter' Gifts for Christmas

After wasting almost half of 2016 stumping for failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, pop singer Katy Perry is finishing out her year by purchasing a few “Black Lives Matter”-themed Christmas gifts, because nothing says “Merry Christmas” quite like a T-shirt for an organization that openly calls for the death of cops.

“When your holiday shopping is woke af,” she captioned her photo while including a link to www.merchforthemovement.org, a merchant selling various “BLM-inspired sweatshirts, t-shirts and hats,” according to Breitbart. “Woke” is a hip neologism meaning that one is enlightened about social justice issues.

After openly advocating for Hillary Clinton’s presidency, the former FLOTUS later surprised Perry last month by presenting her with a humanitarian award at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball.

“On a personal level, I cannot tell you how delighted I am to be here to help celebrate a global megastar, a social-media queen with the most Twitter followers in the world—although she’s getting some competition—and someone whose powerful voice and creative lyrics remind us when you get knocked down to get back up,” Clinton said of the pop singer. “I have seen Katy’s commitment to the causes she believes in firsthand.”