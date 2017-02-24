Keith Ellison Believes Black Americans Exempt From U.S. Laws

Democratic congressman and DNC chair front-runner Keith Ellison once said that “black people don’t live in a democracy” and “don’t have an obligation” to obey the government.

Ellison made the comments at a 1992 protest after white police officers were acquitted in the beating of Rodney King. At least 63 people died in the racially charged riots following the verdict.

Minnesota newspaper the Star Tribune quotes Ellison as telling a group of protesters in Minneapolis that “Black people do not live under a democracy.”

“You don’t have an obligation to obey a government that considers you to be less than human,” Ellison said.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Justice and "Social Justice" Are Two Very Different Things

Justice and “Social Justice” Are Two Very Different Things

Government
Comments
Traitor: Republican Senator Says No to Repealing Obamacare

Traitor: Republican Senator Says No to Repealing Obamacare

Government
Comments

Congress AWOL, Bureaucrats Rule

Government
Comments

Trump: “FBI Is Totally Unable to Stop the National Security Leakers”

Government
Comments

Appeals Court Says Filming The Police Is Protected By The First Amendment

Government
Comments

Comments