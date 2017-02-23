Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, a top candidate to take over as chair of the Democratic National Committee, called Wednesday for an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

“I think that Donald Trump has already done a number of things which legitimately raise the question of impeachment,” Ellison said during a debate on CNN on Wednesday with his fellow DNC chair hopefuls.

The left-wing Ellison, who is one of the top contenders for DNC chair, argued that Trump was in violation of the emoluments clause, a constitutional clause which prohibits presidents from receiving payment from foreign governments. Some Trump opponents have claimed that the Republican is in violation of the federal law because Trump hotels have received payment from foreign dignitaries.

Ellison joins a small group of Democratic lawmakers who have said impeaching Trump is on the table. California Rep. Maxine Waters, Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin and Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro have all said the Republican should be impeached. Nancy Pelosi, the House Minority Leader, has pushed back on the idea.

Read more.