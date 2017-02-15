Kennedy, De Niro to Hold Major Vaccine Safety Press Conference

Activist Robert F. Kennedy and actor Robert De Niro are set to hold a major press conference at the National Press Club Wednesday to discuss the correlation between mercury-containing vaccines and childhood autism.

“The event will focus on the announcement of a unique challenge with substantial cash award to the American people and media,” a press release from Kennedy’s World Mercury Project states.

The conference will also address President Donald Trump’s potential “Vaccine Safety Commission,” which Kennedy claimed he’d been offered an opportunity to chair last month.

Sources tell Infowars the two prominent figures are preparing to offer a cash reward of up to $100,000 to anyone who can prove that mercury-containing vaccines do not contribute to autism.

The conference, which will be livestreamed by Infowars, begins broadcasting from Washington D.C. at 9:25AM eastern.

De Niro made headlines last year after he was unable to get the controversial documentary, “Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe,” screened at his own Tribeca Film Festival.

Although the liberal actor previously expressed his desire to assault then-nominee Donald Trump, the pair appear to agree on investigating vaccine safety.

San Antonio District Attorney Nicholas ‘Nico’ LaHood will also speak at the event, with investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson, of CBS’ Full Measure, hosting.

President Trump publicly defended his stance on vaccines during a 2015 Republican presidential debate, where he criticized the rigorous childhood vaccine schedule.

Trump gave a similar statement to Fox News in 2012:

“This is now an epidemic. It’s way, way up over the past 10 years. It’s way up over the past two years. And, you know, when you take a little baby that weighs like 12 pounds into a doctor’s office and they pump them with many, many simultaneous vaccinations — I’m all for vaccinations, but I think when you add all of these vaccinations together and then two months later the baby is so different then lots of different things have happened. I really — I’ve known cases.”

