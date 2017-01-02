Ku Klux Klan members who were to be the subjects of a reality television series about their lives have alleged that producers of the show paid them to fake scenes, recite specific dialogue and even paid for materials for cross burnings.

A&E canceled its series Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Exposing Hate in America last week after the network announced it had discovered that cash payments were made to some of the subjects of the series “in order to facilitate access.”

The highly controversial documentary was to explore the relationships of Klan members and their families, including those trying to leave the white supremacist group, and was advertised to viewers as a no-holds-barred account of life inside the organization.

But according to an investigation by Variety, some KKK members featured in the documentary allege they were instructed by producers to do and say certain things, including using the racial slur “n*gger” in interviews and to re-shoot certain scenes until the production was satisfied.

