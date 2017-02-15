Korean embassy warns citizens not to visit Paris' violent migrant suburbs after attack on coach

The Korean embassy has warned against visiting the migrant-dominated Paris region of Seine-Saint-Denis after thugs terrorised a coach of tourists.

A group of around forty South Korean tourists were ‘slapped’, threatened, and robbed by five men who climbed aboard their coach as it was stuck in traffic near Bobigny, where anti-police riots were taking place.

The intruders first “slapped” some of the passengers, then proceeded to loot the vehicle, stealing “all valuables: blue cards, cash and even Eurostar train tickets” before finally attempting to set fire to the coach as they left the vehicle, Le Parisien reported on Tuesday.

According to the Korean embassy in Paris, the perpetrators shouted as they boarded the coach, and then threatened tourists with what is believed to have been a glass bottle, which they also used to “tap” the heads of passengers sitting towards the front of the vehicle.

The incident took place as the group of holidaymakers travelled from the Eiffel Tower to their hotel in Seine-Saint-Denis. Describing them as “panicked” when they finally arrived at the hotel, its manager said the tourist group refused to leave the hotel to report their ordeal to the police.

On Saturday evening as the attack on the coach took place, a large gathering of around 2,000 anti-police protesters near the hotel had turned violent after just an hour with “violent incidents, broken windows, tear gas and burnt vehicles”, according to local media.