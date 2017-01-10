Kremlin: Russia-U.S. relations can improve despite sanctions

Russia is prepared for dialogue with the United States’ incoming presidential administration despite economic sanctions, a Kremlin spokesman said Tuesday.

Dmitry Peskov said bilateral relations are “at their lowest point” and that there are “completely different ways of normalizing them” in the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

“Sanctions are an element that very negatively affect bilateral relations, but still even under the backdrop of sanctions, Moscow would, undoubtedly, welcome any prospect for dialogue and it is ready for that,” he said.

