Kremlin: Russia-U.S. relations can improve despite sanctions

Image Credits: Kremlin.

Russia is prepared for dialogue with the United States’ incoming presidential administration despite economic sanctions, a Kremlin spokesman said Tuesday.

Dmitry Peskov said bilateral relations are “at their lowest point” and that there are “completely different ways of normalizing them” in the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

“Sanctions are an element that very negatively affect bilateral relations, but still even under the backdrop of sanctions, Moscow would, undoubtedly, welcome any prospect for dialogue and it is ready for that,” he said.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Russia Airstrikes, US Raids Target Islamic State In Syria

Russia Airstrikes, US Raids Target Islamic State In Syria

World at War
Comments
How China Wins the South China Sea War Without Firing a Shot

How China Wins the South China Sea War Without Firing a Shot

World at War
Comments

Bomber in Truck Full of Explosives Kills 10 at Egypt Security Post

World at War
Comments

Bomb Threats Reported at Jewish Community Centers In Six States, U.K.

World at War
Comments

India Offers Missile to Vietnam Amid South China Sea Dispute

World at War
Comments

Comments