La Raza Declares War on Border Wall, Demands "Reconquista" of Southwest

The National Council of La Raza, an organization that promotes the Reconquista of the southwest United States, called President Trump’s Executive Order a “declaration of war” on the Hispanic community equivalent to the slave trade.

Janet Murguía, president of the National Council of La Raza, claimed the president’s plan to build a wall on the southern border and deport violent illegal immigrants will “tarnish our nation’s character.”

“Some of the darkest chapters in U.S. history have involved forcibly relocating minority populations: the slave trade, the Trail of Tears, Operation Wetback and the internment of citizens and noncitizens of Japanese descent during World War II,” she said in the Washington Post. “Each was considered legal and justified in its time.”

“Now they are condemned as assaults on the values that define our nation.”

The Executive Order amounts to a declaration of war against the Hispanic community, according to Murguía.

“For Latinos, this is an existential moment. Our government has declared war on our community. Think I exaggerate? Imagine scores of ICE agents sweeping through your neighborhoods, stalking people leaving church or going to the movies. People will be afraid to visit doctors; children will be afraid to go to school; crimes will go unreported,” she claimed.

“For Latinos, including those who are citizens, stepping outside without papers could be cause for arrest.”

Murguía suggested the rationale behind Trump’s order is based on “falsehoods about the threat and costs of undocumented immigrants.”

Despite her assertion, the Federation for Immigration Reform (FAIR) released a report claiming illegal immigration costs American taxpayers $113 billion.

Another report from the Center for Immigration Studies suggested the construction of a wall along the southern border could save taxpayers approximately $64 billion over the next ten years.

La Raza, which translates to “the race,” has a well-documented history of promoting anti-white racism and the “Reconquista” of the southwest United States (an area they refer to as Aztlan).

Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlan (MEChA), a radical subsidiary student organization based on college campuses across the country, released “El Plan Espiritual de Aztlan” (The Spiritual Plan for Aztlan) claiming rightful ownership over the southwestern United States following the “brutal gringo invasion of our territories.”

“Aztlan belongs to those who plant the seeds, water the fields, and gather the crops and not to the foreign Europeans. … We are a bronze people with a bronze culture. Before the world, before all of North America, before all our brothers in the bronze continent, we are a nation, we are a union of free pueblos, we are Aztlan. For La Raza todo. Fuera de La Raza nada,” it said.

The final two sentences translate as “for the race, everything. Outside the race, nothing.”