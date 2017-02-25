Lana Del Rey Joins Effort to Defeat Trump With Witchcraft

Lana Del Rey has joined a nationwide occult effort that seeks to remove President Donald Trump from office through the power of witchcraft.

On Thursday, Del Rey mysteriously tweeted, “At the stroke of midnight Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23. Ingredients can b found online.” While early speculation wondered whether the tweet had something to do with her upcoming LP, those four dates aligned with the lunar calendar’s “waning crescent moon ritual dates.”

Occultists noted that, on those four dates, practitioners of witchcraft would congregate for a mass ritual that would with the hope that their efforts resulted in Donald Trump’s removal from the Oval Office.

A representative for Del Rey confirmed to Pitchfork that the singer’s tweet was in support of those efforts, with the necessary ingredientsincluding “an unflattering photograph of Donald Trump,” a small bowl of water, a small nail, a “tiny stub of an orange candle” and a Tower tarot card.

The participants will then hex the president and “Bind [Trump] so that he shall not […] fill our minds with hate, confusion, fear, or despair.”

