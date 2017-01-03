Larry Flynt: HUSTLER More Accurate Than Mainstream Media

Hustler founder Larry Flynt said the porn magazine is more accurate than the discredited mainstream media.

Flynt, who ironically isn’t a fan of President-elect Donald Trump, bought ad space in the Jan. 3 edition of Variety magazine to blast broadcast media for reporting “falsehoods to their viewers.”

“There are more accurate articles in HUSTLER than in most of the coverage I have seen this past election,” he wrote. “That says something now, doesn’t it?”

Flynt claimed the mainstream media failed to “bring down Trump” because establishment reporters don’t understand basic journalism.

“While I understand that ratings are important, you as journalists have the responsibility to report the truth,” he said. “The fact that you haven’t and can’t be bothered to ensure that the information you are relaying to your viewers is accurate is a great injustice to the people of this country.”

Although Flynt is motivated by his anti-Trump bias to lash out at the media, there is some truth to his statements.

For one thing, the public sees the mainstream media not as a source of objective reporting but rather as a mouthpiece of the ruling class focused on gaining power at the expense of the people.

That’s why critics of the media come from a variety of otherwise conflicting backgrounds, from #BlackLivesMatter activists to Trump voters.

During the campaign, it was a common to hear the phrase “CNN = Clinton News Network” at both Bernie Sanders speeches and Trump rallies.

“Brimming with hubris and self-importance, the ruling elite and mainstream media cannot believe they have lost the consent of the governed,” Zero Hedge pointed out. “The disillusioned governed have not fully absorbed this epochal shift of the tides yet, either.”

“They are aware of their own disillusionment and their own declining financial security, but they have yet to grasp that they have, beneath the surface of everyday life, already withdrawn their consent from a self-serving, predatory, parasitic, greedy and ultimately self-destructive ruling elite.”

