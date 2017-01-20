Larry King: Trump Protesters Smashed My Car Windows In

Legendary interviewer Larry King assured fans that he was not hurt after protesters objecting to the peaceful transfer of power between presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump smashed in the windows of his car.

“Protestors in DC smashed the windows of my hired SUV & many other cars,” King posted on Twitter. “I was working in-studio & am ok, but my driver is a bit rattled.”

Read more.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Nigel Farage Will be Made 'unofficial adviser' to Donald Trump

Nigel Farage Will be Made ‘unofficial adviser’ to Donald Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Surprises Struggling Single Dad With Gift

Trump Surprises Struggling Single Dad With Gift

U.S. News
Comments

OBAMA’S LEGACY: 8 Years, 3,000 Regulations And 8 Trillion In Debt

U.S. News
Comments

Anti-Trump Protesters Build Walls to Stop Trump Supporters Attending Inauguration

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Anti-Trump Protester Sucker Punches Trump Supporter in the Face

U.S. News
Comments

Comments