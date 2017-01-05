Latest Phoenix VA Whistleblower Alleges Retaliation

An employee at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Phoenix says that he has been retaliated against for reporting that patients were dying while waiting for care.

Kuauhtemoc Rodriguez, or “K-Rod,” is the chief of Specialty Care Clinics at the Phoenix VA Health Care System. He is also the whistleblower who brought forth the latest allegations about continuing backlogs and mismanagement at the Phoenix VA, some of which were substantiated by the VA inspector general in October.

Rodriguez, a U.S. Army infantry veteran who served in Iraq, is now being forced to testify before an Administrative Investigation Board (AIB) regarding allegations that his department leadership created a hostile work environment and engaged in discriminatory practices. In conversations with the Washington Free Beacon, Rodriguez described the administrative investigation as the latest attempt by hospital leaders to “deflect from their malfeasance,” claiming that hospital staffers have been retaliating against him for months after he blew the whistle on management failings at the facility.

Read more