Law Group Finds More Illegal Aliens on Voter Rolls in Virginia

A public interest legal group has discovered more illegal aliens on the voter rolls in Virginia.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation, an Indiana-based group that litigates to protect election integrity, provided the Washington Free Beacon with several examples of illegal immigrants on the voter rolls in Virginia. The examples were unearthed as a result of the group’s efforts to ascertain the total number of noncitizens on voter rolls.

PILF provided a voter registration form showing that the registrant answered “No” to the question, “Are you a citizen of the United States of America?” All personal information on the form has been redacted.

Read more

RELATED: Proof Donald Trump Won The Popular Vote


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Video: The Deep State War on Trump

Video: The Deep State War on Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Photo Contradicts Pelosi's Statement about not Meeting Kislyak

Photo Contradicts Pelosi’s Statement about not Meeting Kislyak

U.S. News
Comments

Man Arrested For Jewish Center Bomb Threats is An Anti-Trump Muslim Convert

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Rand Paul Goes on Obamacare Bill ‘Hunt’

U.S. News
Comments

Anti-Trump Communist Arrested For Jewish Community Center Bomb Threats

U.S. News
Comments

Comments