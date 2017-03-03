Law Group Finds More Illegal Aliens on Voter Rolls in Virginia

A public interest legal group has discovered more illegal aliens on the voter rolls in Virginia.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation, an Indiana-based group that litigates to protect election integrity, provided the Washington Free Beacon with several examples of illegal immigrants on the voter rolls in Virginia. The examples were unearthed as a result of the group’s efforts to ascertain the total number of noncitizens on voter rolls.

PILF provided a voter registration form showing that the registrant answered “No” to the question, “Are you a citizen of the United States of America?” All personal information on the form has been redacted.

