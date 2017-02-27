Lawyer: Racist Note Given To Black Waitress Was Fake

A black waitress who received thousands of dollars in donations after she claimed she received a racist note and no tip from a patron last month fabricated the incident, the customer claims.
Kelly Carter, a waitress at Anita’s New Mexico Cafe in Ashburn, Va., claimed that a white man stiffed her on his $30.52 restaurant bill and wrote “Great service, don’t tip black people” at the bottom of his receipt.
But the note was forged, says Daniel Hebda, a lawyer for the customer.
Hebda said in a statement Friday that his client did leave Carter a small tip — one penny — because her service was poor, not because she is black.
