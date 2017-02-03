Le Louvre terror attack: Man shouting 'Allahu akbar' shot after trying to kill French soldier with machete

A suspected terrorist has attempted to attack a French soldier with a machete near Paris’ famed Le Louvre art gallery.

Prosecutors said the “attempted assassination” was being treated as a terror attack, amid the country’s continuing state of emergency.

Yves Lefebvre, a police union official, said the man launched his attack when four soldiers guarding the area told him he could not enter with his bags.

“That’s when he got the knife out and that’s when he tried to stab the soldier,” he added.

Michel Cadot, the head of Paris police, said the man was shouting “Allahu akbar” and injured the soldier’s scalp before a second troop opened fire.

Read more