Le Pen On Course To Become French President, A.I. Data Analysis Predicts

Image Credits: Global Panorama / Flickr.

Marine Le Pen is on course to be the next president of France, according to one fund manager’s big-data analysis.

Arun Kant, chief executive and chief investment officer at Singapore-based investing firm Leonie Hill Capital, told CNBC he expected the right-wing populist to prevail thanks to his firm’s proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) system’s analysis of troves of data.

His analysis — which he said incorporates inputs such as social and traditional media discussions, polling, economics and demographics — predicts that Le Pen will “walk over” her opponents in the first electoral test and then prove most forecasters wrong and steal the lead in the second ballot, Kant said.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

60% of Refugee Arrivals Since Judge Halted Trump’s Order Come From 5 Terror-Prone Countries

60% of Refugee Arrivals Since Judge Halted Trump’s Order Come From 5 Terror-Prone Countries

World News
Comments
PARIS ON FIRE: Riots reach capital's centre - buildings set ablaze and police attacked

PARIS ON FIRE: Riots reach capital’s centre – buildings set ablaze and police attacked

World News
Comments

Islam And Pedophiles Now Control Europe

World News
Comments

Squatting Slav Confronts Trump Protestors

World News
Comments

Germany: Pakistani Man Sexually Assaults 6-Year-Old Girl, Gets Light Sentence

World News
Comments

Comments