Le Pen Refuses Islamic Veil, Cancels Meeting With Lebanese Mufti

Leading French presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen, rejected demands that she don an Islamic veil for her scheduled meeting with the Lebanese grand mufti.

After arriving at the offices of Abdel-Latif Derian, an aide of the sheikh held up the oppressive female headdress as photographers snapped the moment eagerly.

Le Pen flatly refused the ultimatum and exited the room.

“You can pass on my respects to the grand mufti, but I will not veil myself,” she told the press outside.

She noted that during her meeting with Egypt’s Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb, considered by many as the ranking leader of Sunni Muslims worldwide, she was not expected to cover herself.

“The highest Sunni authority in the world had not had this requirement, so I have no reason to,” she said.

Le Pen is pulling further ahead in the French polls in the midst of chaos and riots in Paris, as Third World migrants continue to pour into France, ravaging its resources and hurting her people.

BREAKING: Marine Le Pen support reaches 44%. This could be the end of the EU. https://t.co/ynweGkRG30 — Westmonster (@WestmonsterUK) February 20, 2017

The first round of the French presidential elections will be held on April 23, 2017.

