Le Pen Surges In Latest Polls As Macron, Fillon Popularity Slip

Marine Le Pen has experienced a surge of support in the latest French Presidential election polls.

The Front National leader has taken a leap in polls, with 27 per cent of voters asked saying they intend to vote for her in the first round of voting in April.

Anti-immigration Ms Le Pen has gained two per cent in the Le Figaro/LCI poll while her closest rival, centrist Emmanuel Macron, is currently garnering 25 per cent of the public’s support.

In the second round of voting, where the French historically vote tactically against their least preferred candidate, Ms Le Pen has closed the gap after gaining five percentage points on Mr Fillon and seven per cent on Mr Macron.

