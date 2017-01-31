Insider: Le Pen May Copy Trump’s Immigration Ban If Elected

Front National leader Marine Le Pen will consider copying President Trump’s restrictions on immigration from terror-linked countries if elected president, says a top representative from Le Pen’s campaign.

Steve Briois, a leading member of France’s Front National party, was asked by reporters if Le Pen would consider implementing a similar policy to Trump’s if given the chance as president.

“Why not,” Briois said. “We are not living in the land of Care Bears anymore. We are in a horrible world. So from time to time, we must take authoritarian measures, even if they shock.”

“It is true that the United States is also a target for jihadists, so if Trump wants to protect it by forbidding the arrival of these people from these countries, he is free to do that.”

“Obviously, it is unfortunate for those who have nothing to do with that,” he added.

Trump ordered a four-month suspension of immigration into the U.S. from a list of seven countries linked to terror first compiled by the Obama administration.

Anyone arriving from Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Syria, Libya, Sudan, and Yemen faces a 90-day visa suspension, excluding diplomats and citizens from the UK with dual-citizenship.

Though Le Pen hasn’t commented directly on Trump’s new policy, she has offered him praise on several occasions and even pointed out the similarities of their campaigns.

“We are similar because we are not part of the establishment, we are not part of the system, and we do not depend on anybody and we don’t take orders from anyone,” she told CNN.

“Donald Trump has made possible what was presented as completely impossible,” she added. “So it’s a sign of hope for those who cannot bear wild globalization.”

Several surveys have come out showing that Le Pen is leading in the polls ahead of the first round of voting in France’s presidential elections in April, signaling that nationalism is continuing to gain momentum worldwide following Trump’s ascension to the White House.