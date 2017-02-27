Le Pen's Rothschild Rival: Muslim Mass Migration ‘Unstoppable’

Europe “must get used to mass immigration” instead of resisting it, says French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron.

Macron, former investment banker at Banque Rothschild and rival to Marine Le Pen in the French presidential race, shared his views at a “climate change” debate last week.

“We have entered a world of great migrations and we will have more and more of it,” Macron told the crowd. “In the coming decades we will have migrations from geopolitical conflicts that will continue to play, and we will have climate change migrations because the planet is in a state of deep imbalance.”

Macron also claimed “man-made climate change” was a “contributing factor” in the mass migrations of over a million Muslims that’s gripped Europe since 2015.

“France will not be able to stem it, and Europe will be affected immediately,” he said. “We will see a migratory phenomenon far greater than what we have seen [with migrants from] Syria.”

Macron’s comments come as no surprise given that Macron was working on an alliance with Hillary Clinton last year after hosting a private roundtable dinner in October to address how to counter the rise of populist movements worldwide.

Populist candidate Le Pen said that the media was “campaigning hysterically” for Macron much like the US mainstream media did for Hillary Clinton.

“Mr. Macron went to Germany recently to express the admiration he had for their decision to welcome 1.5 million migrants,” she added, referring to German Chancellor Angel Merkel’s open-door migrant policy.

“French people can’t put up with mass immigration anymore!” she said to cheers.

The first round of the French presidential election will take place this April, and if no candidate wins a majority then a run-off election will occur in May.